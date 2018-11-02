Condos

Condo of the Week: $2.4 million for a Rosedale suite with a fireplace in the den

Condo of the Week: $2.4 million for a Rosedale suite with a fireplace in the den

By | Photography By Leading Image |  

By | Photography By Leading Image |  

Address: 25 Scrivener Square, Unit 904
Neighbourhood: Rosedale
Agent: Jim Burtnick, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage
Price: $2,388,000

The place

A corner suite with two tiled balconies, a double-sided fireplace in the den, and a large combined kitchen and dining area. The building has a 24-hour concierge.

The history

The seller bought the unit pre-construction in 2004 and made a number of additions, like the built-in Murphy bed and desk in the office.

Here’s the living room, which shares a double-sided fireplace with the den:

Here’s the den:

The dining area:

The kitchen has an unusual shape:

There’s a breakfast area:

Here’s the office with its desk and Murphy bed:

The master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

Big selling point

This place has an excellent southeast exposure, with views of the leafy Rosedale ravine and the waterfront. It’s possible to watch the annual Canada Day fireworks all the way out in Ashbridges Bay.

Possible deal breaker

Also in view: the Toronto Lawn Tennis Club, which may not be ideal for a buyer with no love for the sport.

By the numbers

• 1,800 square feet
• $1,561.81 in monthly maintenance fees
• 3 storage lockers
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 balconies

Topics: Condo of the Week condominium Condos Homes housing Housing Market Rosedale Toronto

 

More Condos of the Week

Condos

Condo of the Week: $3.3 million for a midtown penthouse with a private elevator

Condos

Condo of the Week: $2.2 million for a Financial District condo with a commanding view

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.2 million for an ex-industrial loft across the street from Trinity Bellwoods Park

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.3 million for a suite in a historic building near Yonge and Eglinton

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.85 million for a Harbourfront condo with a view

Condos

Condo of the Week: $4 million for a luxury suite in a former school in the Annex