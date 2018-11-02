Condo of the Week: $2.4 million for a Rosedale suite with a fireplace in the den
Address: 25 Scrivener Square, Unit 904
Neighbourhood: Rosedale
Agent: Jim Burtnick, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage
Price: $2,388,000
The place
A corner suite with two tiled balconies, a double-sided fireplace in the den, and a large combined kitchen and dining area. The building has a 24-hour concierge.
The history
The seller bought the unit pre-construction in 2004 and made a number of additions, like the built-in Murphy bed and desk in the office.
Here’s the living room, which shares a double-sided fireplace with the den:
Here’s the den:
The dining area:
The kitchen has an unusual shape:
There’s a breakfast area:
Here’s the office with its desk and Murphy bed:
The master bedroom:
And the master ensuite:
Big selling point
This place has an excellent southeast exposure, with views of the leafy Rosedale ravine and the waterfront. It’s possible to watch the annual Canada Day fireworks all the way out in Ashbridges Bay.
Possible deal breaker
Also in view: the Toronto Lawn Tennis Club, which may not be ideal for a buyer with no love for the sport.
By the numbers
• 1,800 square feet
• $1,561.81 in monthly maintenance fees
• 3 storage lockers
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 balconies