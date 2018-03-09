Condo of the Week: $1.2 million to live in a converted church in the Junction Triangle

Address: 245 Perth Avenue, Garden Suite 3

Neighbourhood: Junction Triangle

Agents: Matt Manuel and Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $1,198,900

The place

A new three-bedroom suite in the Arch Lofts, a church-conversion condo development in the Junction Triangle.

The history

The project was known as Union Lofts when pre-construction sales launched in fall 2012, but then the developer ran into some well-publicized financial trouble while restoring the century-old Perth Avenue Methodist Church. Windmill Developments rebranded the project as Arch Lofts early last year and is currently wrapping up the landscaping work.

This suite, located on the main level of the former church, is one of two remaining unsold units at the development. It has more than 1,400 square feet of interior living space, and hardwood floors throughout.

Here’s the living room:

The dining area:

The kitchen is all decked out in trendy subway tile:

There’s a little office nook:

There are three bedrooms. Two of them are right next to each other and share a bathroom. Here’s one of them:

And the other:

The master bedroom is off in a different corner of the unit, and has its own private ensuite bathroom:

Big selling point

Nobody has ever lived here before, so the buyer shouldn’t have to worry about fixing or upgrading anything.

Possible deal breaker

The unit is situated about three feet below ground level, meaning it’s technically a lower-level suite. Even so, it has high ceilings and large windows.

By the numbers

• 1,426 square feet

• $936 in monthly maintenance fees

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 den

• 1 terrace