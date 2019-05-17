Condo of the Week: $1.1 million for a freshly renovated Queen East condo with shiny concrete floors

Address: 2365 Queen Street East, Unit 201

Neighbourhood: The Beaches

Agent: Kim Kehoe, Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $1,079,000

Previously sold for: $649,000, in 2018, prior to a renovation

The place

A fully renovated two-bedroom suite with a north-facing balcony, located a short walk from the lake.

The history

The building was completed in 1996. The sellers bought this unit last year and completely remodelled it. They opened up the kitchen and dining area, installed custom kitchen cabinetry and closets, gave the concrete floors a shiny epoxy finish and added an antique sliding barn door for the master bedroom.

Here’s the dining area:

The living area has a fireplace:

Here’s another view of the living area, with the master bedroom’s barn door in the background:

Here’s the second bedroom:

There’s a bit of built-in storage space on the way to the master bedroom:

And here’s the bedroom itself:

Big selling point

The renovation sacrificed additional bedroom space in favour of a large kitchen with a unique layout. There’s even a built-in espresso machine.

The kitchen is by the entrance to the unit:

Here’s a closer look:

Possible deal breaker

The large common spaces don’t leave a lot of room for a family to sleep or have private time. This place is more suited to downsizers.

By the numbers

• 1,200 square feet

• $1,135.83 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 balcony

• 1 gas fireplace

• 1 parking space

• 1 locker