Condo of the Week: $2.2 million for a tricked-out townhouse on Humber Bay

Address: 2289 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Townhouse 122

Neighbourhood: Mimico

Agent: Dolcie Palumbo, RE/MAX Realty Enterprises Inc., Brokerage

Price: $2,199,000

Previously sold for: $916,000, in 2008

The place

A two-bedroom stacked townhouse in the Grand Harbour condo development by Humber Bay.

The history

The townhouse, built in 1993, is part of a gated lakeside community that also includes three high-rise towers. The complex’s shared amenities include a saltwater pool, a fitness centre and sauna. After buying this unit 10 years ago, the owners renovated the interior. Now they’re living in a detached house and looking to unload their second property.

The living room has a gas fireplace and direct access to the terrace:

Here’s the dining area:

The kitchen has a six-person breakfast bar:

A curved staircase leads to the second floor:

There are two bedrooms and a den up here:

Here’s the den:

The master bedroom has four windows with lake views, and a six-piece ensuite bathroom with heated marble floors:

Big selling point

The unit has a massive outdoor terrace—and, if that’s not enough, it’s walking distance to the parks and trails of Humber Bay:

Possible deal breaker

The home is spacious, with a price to match, but some buyers may not love the fact that it’s attached to other units.

By the numbers

• 2,532 square feet

• $1,864.17 in monthly maintenance fees

• 800-square-foot terrace

• 3 bathrooms

• 3 parking spaces

• 2 bedrooms

• 1 den