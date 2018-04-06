Condos

Condo of the Week: $2.2 million for a tricked-out townhouse on Humber Bay

Condo of the Week: $2.2 million for a tricked-out townhouse on Humber Bay

By | Photography By Houses by Hilary |  

By | Photography By Houses by Hilary |  

Address: 2289 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Townhouse 122
Neighbourhood: Mimico
Agent: Dolcie Palumbo, RE/MAX Realty Enterprises Inc., Brokerage
Price: $2,199,000
Previously sold for: $916,000, in 2008

The place

A two-bedroom stacked townhouse in the Grand Harbour condo development by Humber Bay.

The history

The townhouse, built in 1993, is part of a gated lakeside community that also includes three high-rise towers. The complex’s shared amenities include a saltwater pool, a fitness centre and sauna. After buying this unit 10 years ago, the owners renovated the interior. Now they’re living in a detached house and looking to unload their second property.

The living room has a gas fireplace and direct access to the terrace:

Here’s the dining area:

The kitchen has a six-person breakfast bar:

A curved staircase leads to the second floor:

There are two bedrooms and a den up here:

Here’s the den:

The master bedroom has four windows with lake views, and a six-piece ensuite bathroom with heated marble floors:

Big selling point

The unit has a massive outdoor terrace—and, if that’s not enough, it’s walking distance to the parks and trails of Humber Bay:

Possible deal breaker

The home is spacious, with a price to match, but some buyers may not love the fact that it’s attached to other units.

By the numbers

• 2,532 square feet
• $1,864.17 in monthly maintenance fees
• 800-square-foot terrace
• 3 bathrooms
• 3 parking spaces
• 2 bedrooms
• 1 den

The Hunt

Topics: Condo of the Week condominium Condos Homes housing Housing Market Mimico

 

More Condos of the Week

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.7 million for a suite with a solarium by the lake

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.5 million for a penthouse suite behind St. Lawrence Market

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.2 million to live in a converted church in the Junction Triangle

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.5 million for a uniquely decorated Yorkville condo

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.55 million for a super-spacious, renovated suite in Don Mills

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.8 million for a brightly coloured suite near St. Lawrence Market