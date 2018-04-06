Condo of the Week: $2.2 million for a tricked-out townhouse on Humber Bay
Address: 2289 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Townhouse 122
Neighbourhood: Mimico
Agent: Dolcie Palumbo, RE/MAX Realty Enterprises Inc., Brokerage
Price: $2,199,000
Previously sold for: $916,000, in 2008
The place
A two-bedroom stacked townhouse in the Grand Harbour condo development by Humber Bay.
The history
The townhouse, built in 1993, is part of a gated lakeside community that also includes three high-rise towers. The complex’s shared amenities include a saltwater pool, a fitness centre and sauna. After buying this unit 10 years ago, the owners renovated the interior. Now they’re living in a detached house and looking to unload their second property.
The living room has a gas fireplace and direct access to the terrace:
Here’s the dining area:
The kitchen has a six-person breakfast bar:
A curved staircase leads to the second floor:
There are two bedrooms and a den up here:
Here’s the den:
The master bedroom has four windows with lake views, and a six-piece ensuite bathroom with heated marble floors:
Big selling point
The unit has a massive outdoor terrace—and, if that’s not enough, it’s walking distance to the parks and trails of Humber Bay:
Possible deal breaker
The home is spacious, with a price to match, but some buyers may not love the fact that it’s attached to other units.
By the numbers
• 2,532 square feet
• $1,864.17 in monthly maintenance fees
• 800-square-foot terrace
• 3 bathrooms
• 3 parking spaces
• 2 bedrooms
• 1 den