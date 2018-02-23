Condo of the Week: $1.55 million for a super-spacious, renovated suite in Don Mills

Address: 225 The Donway West, Suite 101

Neighbourhood: Don Mills

Agents: Ecko Jay and Judith Fairn, Ecko Jay Realty Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $1,550,000

Previously sold for: $1,005,000, in 2015

The place

A three-bedroom corner unit on the ground floor of Tapestry Condos, a mid-rise by Lawrence Avenue East and Don Mills Road.

The history

The two-tower Tapestry Condos complex was topped off in 1989. In 2015, the current owners had the place gutted and redesigned. They expanded the kitchen, opened up the dining room, raised some of the ceilings and enlarged some doorways. While they were at it, they added white oak flooring and a marble kitchen island.

Here’s the entry, with plenty of closet space:

The living room has a gas fireplace:

The dining room has a door to the terrace:

There’s a whole lot of marble in the kitchen:

This den could also work as a third bedroom:

The guest bedroom has its own ensuite bathroom:

And here’s the master bedroom:

The master bedroom has plenty of closet space:

And an ensuite bathroom with Corian countertops:

Big selling point

It’s a condo, but with nearly 2,100 square feet of living space and a private walkout terrace, it could almost substitute for a house.

Possible deal breaker

The monthly maintenance fees are north of $2,200, but that’s the price for this much square footage in an older building.

By the numbers

• $2,269 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2,084 square feet

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 1 terrace

• 1 locker