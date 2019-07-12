Condo of the Week: $1.25 million for a spot in the middle of King Street’s theatre row
Address: 224 King Street West, Unit 1204
Neighbourhood: Entertainment District
Agent: Alex J. Wilson, Re/Max Wealth Builders Real Estate, Brokerage
Price: $1,250,000
The place
A bright corner suite with exposed concrete ceilings and walls, hardwood flooring and stone countertops. The Royal Alexandra Theatre is right next door, and the TIFF Bell Lightbox is a two-minute walk away.
The history
The Theatre Park condos were built in 2014, and the seller bought the unit pre-construction, as an investment. (She owns another unit in the building, as well.)
Here’s the living area:
There are two bedrooms. Here’s the master:
And the master bathroom:
Big selling point
The wraparound window wall makes for fantastic views of downtown. And, with Roy Thompson Hall directly across the street, it’s not likely that those views will be interrupted by a tall tower anytime soon:
Possible deal breaker
Getting to the parking garage means lining up to ride a car elevator. The buyer would be better off making use of nearby public transit, like the King priority streetcar—or hopping on a bike.
By the numbers
• 985 square feet
• $712.26 in monthly maintenance fees
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 parking space