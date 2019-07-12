Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.25 million for a spot in the middle of King Street’s theatre row

Condo of the Week: $1.25 million for a spot in the middle of King Street’s theatre row

By | Photography By Yiannis Dimkopoulos/Downtown Photos |  

By | Photography By Yiannis Dimkopoulos/Downtown Photos |  

Address: 224 King Street West, Unit 1204
Neighbourhood: Entertainment District
Agent: Alex J. Wilson, Re/Max Wealth Builders Real Estate, Brokerage
Price: $1,250,000

The place

A bright corner suite with exposed concrete ceilings and walls, hardwood flooring and stone countertops. The Royal Alexandra Theatre is right next door, and the TIFF Bell Lightbox is a two-minute walk away.

The history

The Theatre Park condos were built in 2014, and the seller bought the unit pre-construction, as an investment. (She owns another unit in the building, as well.)

Here’s the living area:

There are two bedrooms. Here’s the master:

And the master bathroom:

Big selling point

The wraparound window wall makes for fantastic views of downtown. And, with Roy Thompson Hall directly across the street, it’s not likely that those views will be interrupted by a tall tower anytime soon:

Possible deal breaker

Getting to the parking garage means lining up to ride a car elevator. The buyer would be better off making use of nearby public transit, like the King priority streetcar—or hopping on a bike.

By the numbers

• 985 square feet
• $712.26 in monthly maintenance fees
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 parking space

Topics: Condo of the Week condominium Condos Homes housing Housing Market

 

More Condos of the Week

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.65 million to live in a classic Harbourfront building from the 1980s

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.7 million for an artist’s two-level loft in Leslieville

Condos

Condo of the Week: $4.3 million for an epic flat in a former Little Italy office space

Condos

Condo of the Week: $2 million to live in a clock tower in Long Branch

Condos

Condo of the Week: $2.25 million for a designer three-bedroom suite in the Entertainment District

Real Estate

Condo of the Week: $8.1 million for a penthouse in the Bridle Path with a dog spa