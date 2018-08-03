Condo of the Week: $1.4 million for a King West suite with bold interior design
Address: 224 King Street West, Unit 403
Neighbourhood: King West
Agent: Wyatt Negrini, Core Assets Inc. Brokerage
Price: $1,378,000
The place
A three-bedroom suite on the fourth floor of the Theatre Park Condos, on King West, located right next door to the Royal Alexandra Theatre. The den has been converted into a third bedroom with a sliding door.
The history
The building was completed in 2015. The sellers bought this unit two years later, then poured $75,000 into renovations. Inspired by the look of the London hotel Claridge’s, they built a custom bar in the kitchen, gave the place striking blue walls and added matching antique chandeliers in the second and third bedrooms.
Here’s the dining area. The floors are whitewashed hardwood:
The kitchen has quartz countertops:
Here’s the living area:
There are three bedrooms. Here’s one of them:
And another:
And the master bedroom:
And the master ensuite:
Big selling point
With exposed cement ceilings, vintage lighting and eccentric wallpaper, this place has a lot more character than a typical white shoebox condo.
Possible deal breaker
This suite lacks a private balcony, but there is a rooftop terrace with a lounge and a pool.
By the numbers
• $1,378,000
• $963 in monthly maintenance fees
• 1,375 square feet
• 10-foot ceilings
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 parking space