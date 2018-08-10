Condo of the Week: $5 million for a spacious suite in the Windsor Arms
Address: 22 St. Thomas Street, Unit 11B
Neighbourhood: Yorkville
Agents: Loren Ackerman, Royal LePage Johnston and Daniel Division, Brokerage; and Stephanie Bereskin, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc., Brokerage
Price: $4,988,000
The place
A two-bedroom condo above the Windsor Arms Hotel in Yorkville.
The history
In 1995, a developer bought the historic Windsor Arms Hotel and built a 24-unit condo tower on top of the protected heritage structure, which dates to 1927. This 3,325-square-foot suite is on the eleventh floor. The current owner, who has had the unit since it was built, has touched it up with new paint, new fixtures, and upgrades to the four bathrooms.
The living area has some built-in shelving and cabinetry:
Here’s the dining area:
There are two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:
And here’s the master bedroom:
The master bedroom has two separate ensuite bathrooms. Here’s one:
And here’s the other:
And here’s the terrace:
Big selling point
The unit shares amenities with a boutique five-star hotel. Residents have access to a luxe spa, an indoor pool, a gym and a valet. (Room service costs extra, though.)
Possible deal breaker
The kitchen could use an update, but anyone looking for a home in this price range likely won’t lack the resources for a renovation:
By the numbers
• $4,429.96 in monthly maintenance fees
• 3,325 square feet
• 110-square-foot patio
• 4 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 parking spots