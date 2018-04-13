Condo of the Week: $2.1 million for a Corktown townhouse with some impressive millwork

Address: 21 Bright Street

Neighbourhood: Corktown

Agent: Gavin Chen, Royal LePage Terrequity Realty, Brokerage

Price: $2,099,000

Previously sold for: $1,200,000, in 2014

The place

A three-storey townhouse in Corktown. It’s steps away from the Bright Street playground, West Don Lands park and the newly revamped Broadview Hotel.

The history

The home was built in 2011. When the current owners—who work in the video-game industry—bought the place three years later, there were already some luxurious touches, like a marble wall in the master bedroom. They added a few upgrades of their own, including a wall of built-in black glass closets in the foyer, a chandelier in the dining room and wiring for an electric car charging station in the garage.

The home has custom walnut millwork throughout:

Here’s the dining area:

And the kitchen:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. This one is being used as a den:

And here’s the other second-floor bedroom:

The master bedroom has the third floor to itself. The accent wall to the left is made of marble slab:

Here’s the master ensuite:

And the backyard:

Big selling point

The maintenance fees are relatively low for a space this large. Plus, residents get access to the amenities at 52 Sumach, a five-storey condo nearby, which has visitor parking, a rooftop deck, a party room and an exercise room.

Possible deal breaker

This is a middle unit, so there are no side-facing windows. But anyone craving light and air can always hang out on the master bedroom’s private balcony:

By the numbers

• $2,099,000

• 2,560 square feet

• $590.55 in monthly maintenance fees

• 10-foot ceilings

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 1 fireplace

• 1 backyard

• 1 terrace

• 1 parking space

• 1 locker