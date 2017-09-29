Condo of the Week: $2.3 million for a penthouse suite above Bloor Street

Address: 21 Balmuto Street, Penthouse 2

Neighbourhood: Yorkville

Agents: Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast, Sotheby’s International Real Estate Canada, Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $2,260,000

The place

A penthouse on the 36th floor of a skinny tower across from the Manulife Centre (where an outpost of Mario Batali’s Eataly chain is expected to open in 2019). There are two balconies, one off the master bedroom and the other off the living room.

Here’s the living room, with a door to one of the balconies:

The dining area:

And here’s the kitchen:

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom:

The suite has a heck of a view:

The history

A couple bought both of the building’s penthouses and moved in soon after they were completed in 2012. They used this one for their guests and children, who no longer visit enough to make it worth hanging on to.

Big selling point

There are multiple windows in every room, which means skyline views from practically everyplace—even the master bathtub.

Possible deal breaker

The maintenance fees are more than $1 a square foot. The new owners will need to use the building’s shared outdoor pool a lot to get their money’s worth.

By the numbers

• $2,260,000

• $1,875 in monthly maintenance fees

• 1,842 square feet

• 10-foot ceilings

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 balconies

• 2 parking spaces

• 1 master walk-in closest