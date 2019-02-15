Condo of the Week: $1.1 million for a two-bedroom suite across the street from Yorkville
Address: 21 Balmuto Street, Unit 1502
Neighbourhood: Yorkville
Agent: David Flawn, Property.ca Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $1,068,000
Previously sold for: $560,000, in 2013
The place
A straightforward, two-bedroom corner unit with modern finishes and cityscape views.
The history
The building was completed in 2011, and the seller bought this suite in 2013. He installed new hardwood flooring before putting the place on the market.
Here’s the dining area:
A pretty nice kitchen:
There’s a little nook by the balcony that could generously be described as a den:
And here’s the main bathroom:
There are two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:
And here’s the master bedroom:
And the master ensuite:
Big selling point
Yorkville is a two-minute walk away. And the Manulife Centre, the future home of Canada’s first Eataly, is right across the street.
Possible deal breaker
At under 900 square feet, this place is likely too snug for a family. Whoever takes on the property may end up using the second bedroom as a large office.
By the numbers
• 839 square feet
• $871.82 in monthly maintenance fees
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 parking space