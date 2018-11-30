Condo of the Week: $1.25 million for a hard loft in Little Italy

Address: 200 Clinton Street, Unit 4

Neighbourhood: Little Italy

Agent: Kim Kehoe, Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $1,249,000

Previously sold for: $900,000, in 2014

The place

A two-storey hard loft in the century-old “Button Factory”—a building that used to belong to a uniform manufacturer that supposedly paid local children for any buttons they found. Post-and-beam construction and exposed brick make for an attractive contrast with the unit’s modern finishes.

The history

The factory was converted into condos in 1996. The seller bought this unit in 2014 and added heated marble flooring in the bathroom, a gas fireplace and custom cabinetry.

The entry has plenty of storage:

There’s a fireplace in the living room:

A live-edge dining table accentuates the unit’s woodwork:

The kitchen is small but flashy:

The family room is on the second floor:

The office has doors to the terrace:

Here’s the master bedroom:

And the guest bedroom:

Both bedrooms share this bathroom:

And here’s the terrace:

Big selling point

The property is located right in the middle of a number of very walkable neighbourhoods, including Little Italy. Cyclists can ride the Harbord bike lanes, and everyone else can hop the nearby College streetcar, or make the short walk to Christie subway station.

Possible deal breaker

A staircase provides the only way to the second storey, where the two bedrooms are, so this wouldn’t be the best condo for anyone with mobility issues:

By the numbers

• 1,600 square feet

• $893.00 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 storeys

• 1 parking space

• 1 fireplace