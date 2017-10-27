Condos

Condo of the Week: $3.9 million for a suite across the street from the ROM

By | Photography By DroneHub |  

Address: 200 Bloor Street West, Unit 3202
Neighbourhood: The Annex
Agents: Max Taylor and Michael C. McLachlan, Remax Ultimate Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $3,900,000

The place

A penthouse unit in the newly built Exhibit condos, at Bloor and Avenue, directly across from the Royal Ontario Museum.

The history

Completed in August, the tower is almost brand new. This particular unit has never been lived in. With shared amenities (and custom kitchen cabinets) by Burdifilek—the company that designed nearby retail spaces Holt Renfrew, Pink Tartan and David’s—the building fits in with its neighbours seamlessly.

The building has a distinctively blocky, stripey appearance:

Here’s the unit’s foyer:

The kitchen, with its custom cabinetry:

The den:

There are two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And here’s the master bedroom:

Big selling point

The 557-square-foot wraparound balcony has views of the CN Tower and all of downtown:

Possible deal breaker

There’s no gas hookup on that balcony, so any die-hard barbecuers may want to look elsewhere. Fortunately, there are plenty of dining options nearby.

By the numbers

• $3,900,000
• 2,386 square feet
• $2,089.86 in monthly maintenance fees
• 557-square-foot wraparound balcony
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 3 parking spaces

The Hunt

