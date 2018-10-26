Condo of the Week: $3.3 million for a midtown penthouse with a private elevator
Address: 1900 Bayview Avenue, Penthouse 27
Neighbourhood: Lawrence Park
Agent: Deanna Parrell, Bosley Real Estate Limited, Brokerage
Price: $3,299,000
The place
This is the larger of the two grand rooftop penthouses in the residences of Sherwood at Huntington. The building is brand new, as evidenced by the unit’s white oak flooring, marble fireplace, and quartz kitchen surfaces.
The history
The seller bought this unit pre-construction and had everything designed to her own taste, but she ended up living elsewhere. The condo has never had an occupant.
Here’s the living area:
The dining area has a fireplace:
The kitchen and breakfast area:
And there’s an office:
There are two bedrooms, both with ensuite bathrooms. Here’s one of them:
And here’s the master bedroom:
And the master ensuite:
Big selling point
A private elevator connects the unit to a giant rooftop terrace, complete with an outdoor kitchen and 360-degree views of the city (the downtown skyline to the south, and ravines to the east and west):
Possible deal breaker
Although downtown is visible from the roof, this is North Toronto, meaning a car is probably a necessity. Transit accessibility should improve a bit once the Eglinton Crosstown is complete.
By the numbers
• 2,730 square feet
• $2,041.90 in monthly maintenance fees
• 1,206-square-foot rooftop terrace
• 3 bathrooms
• 3 parking spaces
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 lockers
• 1 office