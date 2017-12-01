Condos

Condo of the Week: $3.3 million for a sprawling suite at the Ritz

Address: 183 Wellington Street West, Unit 4004
Neighbourhood: King West
Agents: Sepideh Moazzani and Peter Moazzani, Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Brokerage
Price: $3,295,000

The place

A two-bedroom suite on the 40th floor of the Residences at the Ritz Carlton.

The history

The owner of this unit is a retired banker in her 50s. She has installed a Crestron sound system, added granite counters and a ceramic backsplash in the kitchen and enlarged the shower in the master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom. Now she’s downsizing to a smaller condo in Yorkville.

Here’s the living area:

The dining area:

The kitchen has a breakfast area with a banquette:

And here’s the rest of the kitchen:

The guest bedroom:

The master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

Big selling point

The living room, bedrooms and kitchen have floor-to-ceiling windows, with views of the CN Tower and Lake Ontario. Living in the Ritz also means access to five-star amenities like room service, housekeeping, a spa, a ballroom and a 24-hour gym with a pool and a hot tub. The on-site restaurant, TOCA, has what its ownership claims is Canada’s only cheese cave.

Possible deal breaker

Though the building has a residents-only terrace on the 21st floor, there’s no private balcony in this suite.

By the numbers

• $3,295,000
• $2,600 in monthly maintenance fees
• 2,470 square feet
• 10-foot ceilings
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 2 lockers
• 1 fireplace

