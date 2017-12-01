Condo of the Week: $3.3 million for a sprawling suite at the Ritz
Address: 183 Wellington Street West, Unit 4004
Neighbourhood: King West
Agents: Sepideh Moazzani and Peter Moazzani, Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Brokerage
Price: $3,295,000
The place
A two-bedroom suite on the 40th floor of the Residences at the Ritz Carlton.
The history
The owner of this unit is a retired banker in her 50s. She has installed a Crestron sound system, added granite counters and a ceramic backsplash in the kitchen and enlarged the shower in the master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom. Now she’s downsizing to a smaller condo in Yorkville.
Here’s the living area:
The dining area:
The kitchen has a breakfast area with a banquette:
And here’s the rest of the kitchen:
The guest bedroom:
The master bedroom:
And the master ensuite:
Big selling point
The living room, bedrooms and kitchen have floor-to-ceiling windows, with views of the CN Tower and Lake Ontario. Living in the Ritz also means access to five-star amenities like room service, housekeeping, a spa, a ballroom and a 24-hour gym with a pool and a hot tub. The on-site restaurant, TOCA, has what its ownership claims is Canada’s only cheese cave.
Possible deal breaker
Though the building has a residents-only terrace on the 21st floor, there’s no private balcony in this suite.
By the numbers
• $3,295,000
• $2,600 in monthly maintenance fees
• 2,470 square feet
• 10-foot ceilings
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 2 lockers
• 1 fireplace