Condos

Condo of the Week: $2.8 million for a downtown suite at the Shangri-La

Address: 180 University Avenue, Unit 5001
Neighbourhood: Financial District
Agent: Iouri Tchoumak, Re/Max West Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $2,800,000

The place

A two-bedroom condo with two ensuite bathrooms and sweeping city views.

The history

The unit is in the Shangri-La hotel, which was built in 2012 and has since become a hotspot for film fest visitors and gastronomes (Momofuku is located in the tower’s podium). The seller bought the suite from the builder in 2013.

The living area has a fireplace:

Here’s one of the bedrooms:

And one of the ensuite bathrooms:

The other bedroom:

And the view from the balcony:

Big selling point

If you’re not using the amenities, you’re doing it wrong. The building has a 24-hour fitness centre, a yoga studio, a concierge, a pool, a spa and maid service.

Possible deal breaker

The downside of all those amenities: the monthly maintenance fees are steep, and they don’t include hydro. In a suite like this, with three bathrooms and plenty of space to spare, maybe a couple of high-earning financial workers could split the cost.

By the numbers

• $1,850.08 in monthly maintenance fees
• 1,829 square feet
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 parking spaces

Topics: Condo of the Week condominium Condos Financial District Homes housing Housing Market

 

