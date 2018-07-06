Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.6 million for a renovated corner unit in Yorkville

By | Photography By PropertySpaces |  

Address: 18 Yorkville Avenue, Unit 2703
Neighbourhood: Yorkville
Agent: Gaurav Gupta, PSR Brokerage
Price: $1,599,000
Previously sold for: $1,350,000, in 2018

The place

A two-bedroom corner unit on the 27th floor of a high-rise tower in Yorkville.

The history

The seller—who is a dentist—poured $60,000 into renovations. He added engineered hardwood floors, Sonos speakers in every room and a barn door for the second bedroom. He’s moving into a bigger unit elsewhere in the building.

Here’s the entry:

The kitchen has granite countertops:

There’s direct balcony access from the master bedroom:

Here’s the master ensuite:

The second bedroom is set up as an office:

Big selling point

This is a corner unit, so there are two walls of nine-foot, floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room. Plus, the two bedrooms are on opposite ends of the space, meaning plenty of privacy for a family.

Possible deal breaker

The balcony doesn’t run the full length of the unit, and it’s on the narrow side. But the building has a shared rooftop garden, complete with barbecues.

By the numbers

• $1,599,000
• $944.25 in monthly maintenance fees
• 1,242 square feet
• 9-foot ceilings
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 locker
• 1 fireplace
• 1 balcony

