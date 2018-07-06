Condo of the Week: $1.6 million for a renovated corner unit in Yorkville

Condo of the Week: $1.6 million for a renovated corner unit in Yorkville

Address: 18 Yorkville Avenue, Unit 2703

Neighbourhood: Yorkville

Agent: Gaurav Gupta, PSR Brokerage

Price: $1,599,000

Previously sold for: $1,350,000, in 2018

The place

A two-bedroom corner unit on the 27th floor of a high-rise tower in Yorkville.

The history

The seller—who is a dentist—poured $60,000 into renovations. He added engineered hardwood floors, Sonos speakers in every room and a barn door for the second bedroom. He’s moving into a bigger unit elsewhere in the building.

Here’s the entry:

The kitchen has granite countertops:

There’s direct balcony access from the master bedroom:

Here’s the master ensuite:

The second bedroom is set up as an office:

Big selling point

This is a corner unit, so there are two walls of nine-foot, floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room. Plus, the two bedrooms are on opposite ends of the space, meaning plenty of privacy for a family.

Possible deal breaker

The balcony doesn’t run the full length of the unit, and it’s on the narrow side. But the building has a shared rooftop garden, complete with barbecues.

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• $1,599,000

• $944.25 in monthly maintenance fees

• 1,242 square feet

• 9-foot ceilings

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 1 locker

• 1 fireplace

• 1 balcony