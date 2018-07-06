Condo of the Week: $1.6 million for a renovated corner unit in Yorkville
Address: 18 Yorkville Avenue, Unit 2703
Neighbourhood: Yorkville
Agent: Gaurav Gupta, PSR Brokerage
Price: $1,599,000
Previously sold for: $1,350,000, in 2018
The place
A two-bedroom corner unit on the 27th floor of a high-rise tower in Yorkville.
The history
The seller—who is a dentist—poured $60,000 into renovations. He added engineered hardwood floors, Sonos speakers in every room and a barn door for the second bedroom. He’s moving into a bigger unit elsewhere in the building.
Here’s the entry:
The kitchen has granite countertops:
There’s direct balcony access from the master bedroom:
Here’s the master ensuite:
The second bedroom is set up as an office:
Big selling point
This is a corner unit, so there are two walls of nine-foot, floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room. Plus, the two bedrooms are on opposite ends of the space, meaning plenty of privacy for a family.
Possible deal breaker
The balcony doesn’t run the full length of the unit, and it’s on the narrow side. But the building has a shared rooftop garden, complete with barbecues.
By the numbers
• $1,599,000
• $944.25 in monthly maintenance fees
• 1,242 square feet
• 9-foot ceilings
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 locker
• 1 fireplace
• 1 balcony