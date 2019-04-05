Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.4 million for a loft in a newly converted Leslieville church

Condo of the Week: $1.4 million for a loft in a newly converted Leslieville church

By |  

By |  

Address: 175 Jones Avenue, Unit 5
Neighbourhood: Leslieville
Agent: James Benson, Keller Williams Advantage Realty, James Benson Group, Brokerage
Price: $1,400,000

The place

A three-storey loft with a balcony for each bedroom. The unit still has some design elements left over from the building’s previous life as a church.

The history

St. Clement’s Anglican Church was built in 1913. It closed down for good in 2006. Developer Lifestyle Custom Homes is now in the final stages of converting the building into 14 condos.

There’s a foyer area on the ground floor, with some storage:

There’s also a little den down here that could be used as a third bedroom:

Here’s the kitchen:

Big selling point

The main living and dining area incorporates the original church windows:

Possible deal breaker

The two bedrooms are small, and up three flights of stairs. Retirees and families with small children may want a home that’s a little less taxing on the knees.

Here’s one of the third-floor bedrooms:

And the other:

They both share this bathroom:

By the numbers

• 1,750 square feet
• $359.48 in monthly maintenance fees
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 balconies
• 1 parking space

Topics: Condo of the Week condominium Condos Homes housing Housing Market Leslieville

 

More Condos of the Week

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Goa Indian Farm Kitchen, Hemant Bhagwani’s new restaurant at Bayview Village

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Planta, the brand’s new Queen West location with vegan sushi and dim sum

Houses

How a pair of stagers decluttered a Little Portugal triplex

Restaurants

Jollibee is opening a downtown Toronto location

Art

Live-work spaces: Inside the cozy condo and painting studio of Richard Storms

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at CRU, the Financial District’s new spot for massive ribeyes and plant-based pastas