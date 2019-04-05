Condo of the Week: $1.4 million for a loft in a newly converted Leslieville church

Address: 175 Jones Avenue, Unit 5

Neighbourhood: Leslieville

Agent: James Benson, Keller Williams Advantage Realty, James Benson Group, Brokerage

Price: $1,400,000

The place

A three-storey loft with a balcony for each bedroom. The unit still has some design elements left over from the building’s previous life as a church.

The history

St. Clement’s Anglican Church was built in 1913. It closed down for good in 2006. Developer Lifestyle Custom Homes is now in the final stages of converting the building into 14 condos.

There’s a foyer area on the ground floor, with some storage:

There’s also a little den down here that could be used as a third bedroom:

Here’s the kitchen:

Big selling point

The main living and dining area incorporates the original church windows:

Possible deal breaker

The two bedrooms are small, and up three flights of stairs. Retirees and families with small children may want a home that’s a little less taxing on the knees.

Here’s one of the third-floor bedrooms:

And the other:

They both share this bathroom:

By the numbers

• 1,750 square feet

• $359.48 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 balconies

• 1 parking space