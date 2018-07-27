Condo of the Week: $3 million for a refined penthouse suite by the 401
Address: 1717 Avenue Road, Penthouse 1
Neighbourhood: Bedford Park
Agent: Andy Taylor, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage
Price: $2,999,000
The place
A two-bedroom penthouse unit on the seventh floor of a mid-rise condo building located just south of the 401.
The history
The sellers bought the unit six years ago, around the time Tribute Communities finished the building. The suite came with upscale finishes, including herringbone wood floors and marble in the master ensuite. The listing agent says the sellers are “reluctantly” putting the unit on the market, because they want to live closer to family.
Here’s the living area:
The dining area:
And the kitchen:
The kitchen has a breakfast area:
And here’s the family room:
There’s also a den:
There are two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:
And here’s the master bedroom:
And the master ensuite:
Big selling point
The 2,000-square-foot terrace was made for entertaining under any conditions. The unit comes with $10,000 storm-resistant umbrellas sourced from South Beach, Florida.
Possible deal breaker
Some might favour a more open floor plan with a wider footprint. But with nearly 2,400 square feet to work with, there are many ways the space could be rearranged.
By the numbers
• 2,352 square feet
• 2,000-square-foot terrace
• $1,630.40 in monthly maintenance fees
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 parking spots