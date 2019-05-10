Condo of the Week: $1.2 million for an airy, two storey loft in the middle of Kensington Market
Address: 160 Baldwin Street, Unit 419
Neighbourhood: Kensington Market
Agent: Molly Stroyman, Royal LePage, Johnston and Daniel Division, Brokerage
Price: $1,169,000
The place
A two-storey loft with a massive window wall and entrances on each floor.
The history
The building was previously George Brown College’s technical school. It was converted into condos in 2000—and that’s when seller’s spouse bought this unit from the builder.
Here’s the foyer:
The living area has a balcony and a spiral staircase to the upper floor:
Here’s the dining area:
And the kitchen:
The main bathroom is on the lower floor:
The bedroom, on the upper floor, isn’t enclosed:
And there’s plenty of extra space for a little office furniture:
Here’s the balcony:
Big selling point
Living in the heart of one of Toronto’s most iconic neighbourhoods is better than any building amenity. The centrality, walkability and variety of Kensington Market makes it an exciting place to be.
Possible deal breaker
The dual entrances make the unit accessible, but getting from one floor to the other without leaving the apartment means trekking up that spiral staircase, which isn’t for everyone.
By the numbers
• 1,650 square feet
• $1,165.75 in monthly maintenance fees
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 walk-in closets
• 1 bedroom
• 1 spiral staircase