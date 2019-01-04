Condo of the Week: $2.1 million for a luxury suite across the street from the Scotiabank Arena
Address: 16 Harbour Street, Unit 4902
Neighbourhood: Harbourfront
Agent: Davis Kuksis, Royal LePage Connect Realty, Brokerage
Price: $2,100,000
The place
A corner unit with three bedrooms and a spacious floor plan.
The history
The sellers, big fans of the Leafs and the Raptors, bought the unit in 2013. It’s just steps away from Scotiabank Arena (formerly the ACC). They’re now looking to move into a larger unit in the same building.
Here’s the entry:
The living area:
And the dining area:
The kitchen has a stone-topped island:
There are three bedrooms. Here’s one of them:
And another:
And here’s the master bedroom:
And the master ensuite:
Big selling point
The 850-square-foot terrace is large and sunny enough that the sellers were able to plant a garden. It’s almost like having a backyard, but with cityscape views:
Possible deal breaker
All that outdoor space comes at a price: this place is tagged for over $1,200 per square foot of interior living space, making it as expensive as some detached houses. Buyers looking for the luxury of a downtown address may not be worried about that, though.
By the numbers
• 1,732 square feet
• 850-square-foot terrace
• $1,366 in monthly maintenance fees
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 2 lockers