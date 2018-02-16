Condo of the Week: $1.8 million for a brightly coloured suite near St. Lawrence Market

Address: 159 Frederick Street, Unit 901

Neighbourhood: St. Lawrence

Agents: Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage

Price: $1,795,000

Previously sold for: $545,000, in 2004

The place

A three-bedroom suite on the ninth floor of the Frederick House, near St. Lawrence Market.

The history

The building, completed in 1993, has only has 16 units in total, two on each floor. This one has 2,740 square feet of living space. The sellers, a retired couple, bought the place in 2003 and enlisted an interior designer to redo the kitchen. She replaced the door into the den with cabinetry, added new flooring and an island and gave the unit its distinctive olive and red walls.

Here’s the living area:

Many condo kitchens lack personality. Not this one. It even has a door to its own balcony:

There’s a large den, with access to its own balcony:

Each of the bedrooms also has a balcony:

This bedroom is set up as a den:

And here’s the master bedroom:

Big selling point

It’s rare to find a condo with a 30-foot-long living room, let alone five balconies.

Possible deal breaker

The master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom looks a little dated, compared to the rest of the unit—but a space as individualized as this one was always going to require some renovations by its new owners, regardless:

By the numbers

• $1,795,000

• 2,740 square feet

• $2,038 in monthly maintenance fees

• 9-foot ceilings

• 5 balconies

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 1 den

• 1 fireplace

• 1 parking space

• 1 locker