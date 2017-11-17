Condo of the Week: $2.1 million for a luxurious one-bedroom suite on St. Clair West
Address: 155 St. Clair Avenue West, Unit 305
Neighbourhood: Casa Loma
Agent: Janice Fox, Hazelton Real Estate Inc., Brokerage
Price: $2,085,000
The place
A one-bedroom-plus-den on the third floor of the Avenue Condos, an upscale building near Forest Hill.
The history
The 20-storey building was completed in 2011. This suite has been with the same owners—an older couple—ever since. They personalized the space, sprucing up every room: marble countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms; oak hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, den and master bedroom; custom shelving in the bedroom’s two walk-in closets. Now they’re moving to another province to be closer to their kids and grandchildren.
The den is near the foyer:
The living and dining areas are combined:
The kitchen has a breakfast bar:
The floor in here is polished marble:
Here’s the master bedroom:
The master bedroom’s marble-lined ensuite:
And the balcony:
Big selling point
The Avenue has a plethora of high-end amenities: the spa on the second floor includes an indoor pool and whirlpool, a massage room, a steam room, a lounge, a fitness room and a yoga studio. On the first floor, there’s a dining hall, reception rooms and a catering kitchen. A 24-hour concierge, valet parking, porter service and two guest suites are also available.
Possible deal breaker
Possibly as a result of all those amenities, the maintenance fees are pretty steep.
By the numbers
• $2,085,000
• $1,737.20 in monthly maintenance fees
• 1,625 square feet
• 10-foot ceilings
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 bedroom
• 1 fireplace
• 1 balcony
• 1 parking space
• 1 locker