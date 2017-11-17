Condo of the Week: $2.1 million for a luxurious one-bedroom suite on St. Clair West

Address: 155 St. Clair Avenue West, Unit 305

Neighbourhood: Casa Loma

Agent: Janice Fox, Hazelton Real Estate Inc., Brokerage

Price: $2,085,000

The place

A one-bedroom-plus-den on the third floor of the Avenue Condos, an upscale building near Forest Hill.

The history

The 20-storey building was completed in 2011. This suite has been with the same owners—an older couple—ever since. They personalized the space, sprucing up every room: marble countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms; oak hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, den and master bedroom; custom shelving in the bedroom’s two walk-in closets. Now they’re moving to another province to be closer to their kids and grandchildren.

The den is near the foyer:

The living and dining areas are combined:

The kitchen has a breakfast bar:

The floor in here is polished marble:

Here’s the master bedroom:

The master bedroom’s marble-lined ensuite:

And the balcony:

Big selling point

The Avenue has a plethora of high-end amenities: the spa on the second floor includes an indoor pool and whirlpool, a massage room, a steam room, a lounge, a fitness room and a yoga studio. On the first floor, there’s a dining hall, reception rooms and a catering kitchen. A 24-hour concierge, valet parking, porter service and two guest suites are also available.

Possible deal breaker

Possibly as a result of all those amenities, the maintenance fees are pretty steep.

By the numbers

• $2,085,000

• $1,737.20 in monthly maintenance fees

• 1,625 square feet

• 10-foot ceilings

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 bedroom

• 1 fireplace

• 1 balcony

• 1 parking space

• 1 locker