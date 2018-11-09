Condo of the Week: $1.4 million for a two-storey Swansea suite by the lake

Address: 15 Windermere Avenue, Penthouse 8

Neighbourhood: Swansea

Agent: Farshid Haghighi, Nisto Real Estates Team, Homelife Best Choice Realty, Brokerage

Price: $1,380,000

The place

A bright, two-storey penthouse with a large balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows and plenty of natural light. Two of the bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms, and the master bedroom has an attached office.

The history

The seller bought the unit pre-construction in 2007 and customized it. The tweaks include a combined living and kitchen area, marble in the bathrooms, pot lights, granite kitchen countertops and hardwood flooring.

Here’s the living area:

The kitchen has a granite breakfast bar:

There’s a dining area with a view:

And there’s a den space that’s just large enough for a sectional couch. This is technically the third bedroom:

The other two bedrooms are upstairs. Here’s one of them:

And here’s the master bedroom:

The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom:

And an attached office space:

Big selling point

Because it’s situated in an area with few other high rises, this unit has panoramic views of High Park, the downtown cityscape, Sunnyside Beach and Lake Ontario:

Possible deal breaker

If the buyer takes public transit, they’ll be reliant on the Queen streetcar, which isn’t the most dependable way to get across town. Most of the tenants in the building drive, though, and the Gardiner Expressway is close by.

By the numbers

• 1,800 square feet

• $1,458.23 in monthly maintenance fees

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 storeys

• 1 parking space