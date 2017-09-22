Condo of the Week: $1.9 million for a Queen Street penthouse with a whole lot of outdoor space
Address: 127 Queen Street East, Penthouse 1
Neighbourhood: Moss Park
Agent: Daniella Gold, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $1,888,000
The place
One of two penthouses on the 12th floor of a 2014 building. The living room and dining room front onto Queen Street.
The unit has direct elevator access:
Here’s the living area:
The living and dining areas are combined:
The dining area:
The kitchen’s appliances, backsplash and flooring were all replaced after the unit’s last tenant moved out:
Here’s the guest bedroom:
And the master bedroom:
The master ensuite:
The history
The developer held on to this penthouse and rented it out for a few years. It has been unoccupied since May.
Big selling point
One, two, three outdoor spaces.
A balcony goes the full length of the living room and dining room:
The bedrooms share a second balcony:
And there’s a private rooftop terrace above the unit:
Possible deal breaker
There’s no walk-in closet in either bedroom, so this place won’t work for anyone addicted to shoes.
By the numbers
• $1,888,000
• 2,400 square feet (approximately)
• $1,430 in monthly maintenance fees
• 10-foot ceilings
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 balconies
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 rooftop terrace