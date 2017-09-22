Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.9 million for a Queen Street penthouse with a whole lot of outdoor space

By |  

Address: 127 Queen Street East, Penthouse 1
Neighbourhood: Moss Park
Agent: Daniella Gold, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $1,888,000

The place

One of two penthouses on the 12th floor of a 2014 building. The living room and dining room front onto Queen Street.

The unit has direct elevator access:

Here’s the living area:

The living and dining areas are combined:

The dining area:

The kitchen’s appliances, backsplash and flooring were all replaced after the unit’s last tenant moved out:

Here’s the guest bedroom:

And the master bedroom:

The master ensuite:

The history

The developer held on to this penthouse and rented it out for a few years. It has been unoccupied since May.

Big selling point

One, two, three outdoor spaces.

A balcony goes the full length of the living room and dining room:

The bedrooms share a second balcony:

And there’s a private rooftop terrace above the unit:

Possible deal breaker

There’s no walk-in closet in either bedroom, so this place won’t work for anyone addicted to shoes.

By the numbers

• $1,888,000
• 2,400 square feet (approximately)
• $1,430 in monthly maintenance fees
• 10-foot ceilings
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 balconies
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 rooftop terrace

The Hunt

