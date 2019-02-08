Condo of the Week: $2 million for a spacious piece of property above Yorkville
Address: 1166 Bay Street, Unit 1503
Neighbourhood: Yorkville
Agent: Jennifer Monaghan, Blue Elephant Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $1,950,000
Previously sold for: $539,000, in 2002
The place
A large, bright space with ensuite bathrooms in both bedrooms, a walk-in closet for the master suite, and plenty of extra storage throughout.
The history
The building was completed in 1981. The last round of significant renovations to this unit happened in 2002.
The entry has a sweet chandelier:
The living and dining area are combined:
A closer look at the dining area:
Here’s the kitchen:
There’s a separate office space:
Here’s the guest bedroom:
And the master bedroom:
The walk-in closet is hidden behind a half wall:
And the master ensuite has sconces:
Big selling point
This place would be ideal for a wealthy retiree in search of amenities like a 24-hour concierge, carrying service and valet parking.
Possible deal breaker
It has been a while since the finishes have been updated. And, while the central living-dining space is large, the layout is generally compartmentalized. A buyer may want to knock down some walls.
By the numbers
• 2,005 square feet
• $1,908.85 in monthly maintenance fees
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 parking space
• 1 locker