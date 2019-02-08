Condo of the Week: $2 million for a spacious piece of property above Yorkville

Address: 1166 Bay Street, Unit 1503

Neighbourhood: Yorkville

Agent: Jennifer Monaghan, Blue Elephant Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $1,950,000

Previously sold for: $539,000, in 2002

The place

A large, bright space with ensuite bathrooms in both bedrooms, a walk-in closet for the master suite, and plenty of extra storage throughout.

The history

The building was completed in 1981. The last round of significant renovations to this unit happened in 2002.

The entry has a sweet chandelier:

The living and dining area are combined:

A closer look at the dining area:

Here’s the kitchen:

There’s a separate office space:

Here’s the guest bedroom:

And the master bedroom:

The walk-in closet is hidden behind a half wall:

And the master ensuite has sconces:

Big selling point

This place would be ideal for a wealthy retiree in search of amenities like a 24-hour concierge, carrying service and valet parking.

Possible deal breaker

It has been a while since the finishes have been updated. And, while the central living-dining space is large, the layout is generally compartmentalized. A buyer may want to knock down some walls.

By the numbers

• 2,005 square feet

• $1,908.85 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 parking space

• 1 locker