Condo of the Week: $1.4 million for a Moss Park condo with a massive terrace

Address: 112 George Street, Unit 902

Neighbourhood: Moss Park

Agent: Chris Cansick, Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $1,399,900

Previously sold for: $665,000, in 2011

The place

A two-bedroom suite in a 15-story tower in The Vu, a condo complex in Moss Park.

The history

The current owner, a real estate broker, bought the ninth-floor condo in July 2011, one year after Aspen Ridge Homes completed the project. He put in hardwood floors, decked the terrace, and redid the bathroom and kitchen counters. Now he’s moving into a house near Eglington and Bayview.

Here’s the living area:

The dining area:

The owner installed new countertops in the kitchen:

There’s a small den:

The guest bedroom has a door to the terrace:

Here’s the hallway bathroom:

And the master bedroom:

The master bedroom has plenty of closet space:

Plus an ensuite bathroom:

Big selling point

Condo dwellers often have to sacrifice outdoor space for location. That’s not the case here: the 1,100-square-foot wraparound terrace is as big as the suite’s entire interior.

Possible deal breaker

For this price, it would be possible to buy a detached home in many parts of Toronto—but probably not a modernized one this close to the downtown core.

By the numbers

• 1,100 square feet

• 1,100-square-foot terrace

• $614.87 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 den

• 1 parking spot

• 1 locker