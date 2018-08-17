Condo of the Week: $1.6 million for a two-level suite near King West

Condo of the Week: $1.6 million for a two-level suite near King West

Address: 111 Bathurst Street, Unit 1112

Neighbourhood: King West

Agent: Diana Baddour, Royal LePage Signature Realty, Brokerage

Price: $1,590,000

The place

A two-storey suite on the 11th floor of the OneEleven Condos, near King West. Northern Maverick—an 11,000-square-foot brewpub, named one of this year’s best new restaurants by Toronto Life—occupies the ground floor.

The history

This 16-storey building was completed in 2016. The sellers, a lawyer and an executive coach, bought the unit that same year. They were living here, but now they’re moving to California for work.

Here’s the living area:

There are two-storey windows in the dining area:

The kitchen has quartz countertops:

One of the three bedrooms is on the lower floor. It’s currently set up as a den:

There are two bedrooms on the upper floor. This one is set up as an office:

The master bedroom has a private balcony:

And here’s the master ensuite:

Big selling point

With 20-foot, floor-to-ceiling windows, two balconies and a giant terrace, this place is not lacking in natural light:

Possible deal breaker

Anyone with weak knees may not love the L-shaped flight of stairs that connects the unit’s two levels, but it’s possible to avoid any climbing: there’s an entrance on each floor.

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• $1,590,000

• 1,341 square feet

• $771.53 in monthly maintenance fees

• 20-foot ceilings

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 2 balconies

• 1 terrace

• 1 private storage room