Condo of the Week: $1.6 million for a two-level suite near King West
Address: 111 Bathurst Street, Unit 1112
Neighbourhood: King West
Agent: Diana Baddour, Royal LePage Signature Realty, Brokerage
Price: $1,590,000
The place
A two-storey suite on the 11th floor of the OneEleven Condos, near King West. Northern Maverick—an 11,000-square-foot brewpub, named one of this year’s best new restaurants by Toronto Life—occupies the ground floor.
The history
This 16-storey building was completed in 2016. The sellers, a lawyer and an executive coach, bought the unit that same year. They were living here, but now they’re moving to California for work.
Here’s the living area:
There are two-storey windows in the dining area:
The kitchen has quartz countertops:
One of the three bedrooms is on the lower floor. It’s currently set up as a den:
There are two bedrooms on the upper floor. This one is set up as an office:
The master bedroom has a private balcony:
And here’s the master ensuite:
Big selling point
With 20-foot, floor-to-ceiling windows, two balconies and a giant terrace, this place is not lacking in natural light:
Possible deal breaker
Anyone with weak knees may not love the L-shaped flight of stairs that connects the unit’s two levels, but it’s possible to avoid any climbing: there’s an entrance on each floor.
By the numbers
• $1,590,000
• 1,341 square feet
• $771.53 in monthly maintenance fees
• 20-foot ceilings
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 2 balconies
• 1 terrace
• 1 private storage room