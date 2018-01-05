Condo of the Week: $2.1 million for a sizeable suite near Bay and Bloor
Address: 1080 Bay Street, Unit 4601
Neighbourhood: University
Agent: Rosanne Agasee, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc., Brokerage
Price: $2,088,000
The place
A two-bedroom-plus-den on the 46th floor of U Condominiums, a new building located near the Manulife Centre (where Italian food chain Eataly will make its Canadian debut in 2019). This is a corner unit, so the living room has two walls of 10-foot, floor-to-ceiling windows.
Here’s the living area:
The dining area:
And the kitchen:
There are two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:
And the other:
The den is set up as a third bedroom, with a Murphy bed:
The master bathroom:
The history
Pemberton Group completed the building in 2015, but the owners of this unit bought in pre-construction. The finishes include quartz countertops, Hunter Douglas blinds and engineered hardwood floors.
Big selling point
There are two big balconies: one off the den and the other off the living room and the master bedroom. Both offer panoramic views of the city and Lake Ontario:
Possible deal breaker
There’s no fireplace in the unit, so the buyer will have to achieve cold-night coziness some other way.
By the numbers
• $2,088,000
• $1,010.28 in monthly maintenance fees
• 1,477 square feet
• 10-foot ceilings
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 balconies
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 den
• 1 locker