Condo of the Week: $2.1 million for a sizeable suite near Bay and Bloor

Condo of the Week: $2.1 million for a sizeable suite near Bay and Bloor

Address: 1080 Bay Street, Unit 4601

Neighbourhood: University

Agent: Rosanne Agasee, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc., Brokerage

Price: $2,088,000

The place

A two-bedroom-plus-den on the 46th floor of U Condominiums, a new building located near the Manulife Centre (where Italian food chain Eataly will make its Canadian debut in 2019). This is a corner unit, so the living room has two walls of 10-foot, floor-to-ceiling windows.

Here’s the living area:

The dining area:

And the kitchen:

There are two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And the other:

The den is set up as a third bedroom, with a Murphy bed:

The master bathroom:

The history

Pemberton Group completed the building in 2015, but the owners of this unit bought in pre-construction. The finishes include quartz countertops, Hunter Douglas blinds and engineered hardwood floors.

Big selling point

There are two big balconies: one off the den and the other off the living room and the master bedroom. Both offer panoramic views of the city and Lake Ontario:

Possible deal breaker

There’s no fireplace in the unit, so the buyer will have to achieve cold-night coziness some other way.

By the numbers

• $2,088,000

• $1,010.28 in monthly maintenance fees

• 1,477 square feet

• 10-foot ceilings

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 balconies

• 2 parking spaces

• 1 den

• 1 locker