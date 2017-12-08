Condo of the Week: $1.7 million for a penthouse high above Bloor and Avenue
Address: 102 Bloor Street West, Penthouse 6
Neighbourhood: Yorkville
Agent: Nissan Michael, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage
Price: $1,680,000
Previously sold for: $488,000, in 2003
The place
A two-level, two-bedroom penthouse on the 14th floor of a former office building, at Bloor and Avenue.
The history
When the seller—a stylist who works in retail—bought the place in 2003, she knocked down a few walls to turn the kitchen, living room and dining area into a continuous space.
Here’s the foyer, with marble floors:
A view into the main floor:
An open living space means there’s virtually no limit to the amount of linear couch footage you can fit in here:
Here’s the dining area:
And the kitchen:
The master bedroom is upstairs:
The master bath doesn’t subscribe to the notion that all toilets must be white:
Big selling point
The layout is more akin to a two-storey townhouse than a typical condo. And two private balconies—plus the building’s shared rooftop solarium and two terraces—mean plenty of party space:
Possible deal breaker
The seller knocked down part of a wall upstairs, so the master bedroom and second bedroom are combined. A privacy-minded buyer may need to do some renovations.
By the numbers
• $1,680,000
• $1,233.77 in monthly maintenance fees
• 1,481 square feet
• 9-foot ceilings
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 balconies
• 1 parking space
• 1 locker