Condo of the Week: $1.7 million for a penthouse high above Bloor and Avenue

Address: 102 Bloor Street West, Penthouse 6

Neighbourhood: Yorkville

Agent: Nissan Michael, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage

Price: $1,680,000

Previously sold for: $488,000, in 2003

The place

A two-level, two-bedroom penthouse on the 14th floor of a former office building, at Bloor and Avenue.

The history

When the seller—a stylist who works in retail—bought the place in 2003, she knocked down a few walls to turn the kitchen, living room and dining area into a continuous space.

Here’s the foyer, with marble floors:

A view into the main floor:

An open living space means there’s virtually no limit to the amount of linear couch footage you can fit in here:

Here’s the dining area:

And the kitchen:

The master bedroom is upstairs:

The master bath doesn’t subscribe to the notion that all toilets must be white:

Big selling point

The layout is more akin to a two-storey townhouse than a typical condo. And two private balconies—plus the building’s shared rooftop solarium and two terraces—mean plenty of party space:

Possible deal breaker

The seller knocked down part of a wall upstairs, so the master bedroom and second bedroom are combined. A privacy-minded buyer may need to do some renovations.

By the numbers

• $1,680,000

• $1,233.77 in monthly maintenance fees

• 1,481 square feet

• 9-foot ceilings

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 balconies

• 1 parking space

• 1 locker