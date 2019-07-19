Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.9 million for a decked-out Davisville townhouse

By | Photography By IGuide |  

Address: 101 Erskine Avenue, Townhouse 6
Neighbourhood: Davisville
Agent: Phil Taylor, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage
Price: $1,898,800

The place

A three-storey townhouse with modern finishes, an ensuite bathroom for each bedroom, a back patio and a third-floor balcony. It has the privacy of a house, but it comes with access to the neighbouring condo tower’s amenities, which include a lap pool and yoga studio.

The history

The seller bought pre-construction and took occupancy in May after overseeing some $100,000 in upgrades, like custom millwork and a 13-foot kitchen island.

The front door opens into the living room:

There’s a dining area by the stairs:

A closer look at the dining area:

The kitchen has a 13-foot island:

And there’s a family room at the back of the house with a door to the patio:

There are two bedrooms on the third floor, plus this den area by the landing:

Here’s one of the bedrooms:

And here’s the other:

Big selling point

The entire second floor is devoted to the master bedroom and an adjoining, spa-like bathroom. If the buyer has young kids, they’ll always have a serene retreat:

And here’s the ensuite bathroom:

Possible deal breaker

There are a lot of stairs here, meaning this place probably isn’t ideal for older buyers looking to downsize.

By the numbers

• 2,072 square feet
• $1,036.51 in monthly maintenance fees
• 4 bathrooms
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 fireplace

