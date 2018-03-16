Condo of the Week: $1.5 million for a penthouse suite behind St. Lawrence Market

Address: 1 Market Street, Unit 3204

Neighbourhood: St. Lawrence

Agent: Stuart Hyman, Re/Max Ultimate Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $1,499,000

The place

A penthouse on the 32nd floor of the Market Wharf II Condos, south of St. Lawrence Market.

The history

The owners bought the unit pre-construction in 2013, the same year the two-tower complex was completed. The building’s shared amenities include a screening room, a fitness centre, a yoga and pilates studio, saunas, guest suites, an outdoor sun deck, a party room with a bar, a conference room and three rooftop gardens.

Now the sellers are hunting for a house in Summerhill, so they can be closer to work and family.

The foyer floor is covered in limestone tile:

Here’s the living and dining area:

A closer look at the dining area:

Here’s the master bedroom:

And the second bedroom:

The terrace runs the length of the unit:

Big selling point

The all-white marble kitchen, 282-square-foot terrace and 10-foot, floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room make this a great place to entertain:

Possible deal breaker

Only one of the bedrooms has direct terrace access, and it’s not the master bedroom. But the master bedroom does, at least, have a walk-in closet and a spacious ensuite bathroom with marble tile and a whirlpool tub:

By the numbers

• $1,499,000

• $720.68 in monthly maintenance fees

• 1,179 square feet

• 10-foot ceilings

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 1 terrace

• 1 locker