Condo of the Week: $1.5 million for a penthouse suite behind St. Lawrence Market
Address: 1 Market Street, Unit 3204
Neighbourhood: St. Lawrence
Agent: Stuart Hyman, Re/Max Ultimate Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $1,499,000
The place
A penthouse on the 32nd floor of the Market Wharf II Condos, south of St. Lawrence Market.
The history
The owners bought the unit pre-construction in 2013, the same year the two-tower complex was completed. The building’s shared amenities include a screening room, a fitness centre, a yoga and pilates studio, saunas, guest suites, an outdoor sun deck, a party room with a bar, a conference room and three rooftop gardens.
Now the sellers are hunting for a house in Summerhill, so they can be closer to work and family.
The foyer floor is covered in limestone tile:
Here’s the living and dining area:
A closer look at the dining area:
Here’s the master bedroom:
And the second bedroom:
The terrace runs the length of the unit:
Big selling point
The all-white marble kitchen, 282-square-foot terrace and 10-foot, floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room make this a great place to entertain:
Possible deal breaker
Only one of the bedrooms has direct terrace access, and it’s not the master bedroom. But the master bedroom does, at least, have a walk-in closet and a spacious ensuite bathroom with marble tile and a whirlpool tub:
By the numbers
• $1,499,000
• $720.68 in monthly maintenance fees
• 1,179 square feet
• 10-foot ceilings
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 terrace
• 1 locker