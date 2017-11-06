Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.3 million for a customized loft in a former baseball glove factory near Roncesvalles

By | Photography By Geoff Parkin |  

Address: 1 Columbus Avenue, Unit 101
Neighbourhood: Roncesvalles
Agents: Carol Lome and Brayden Irwin, Royal LePage Johnston and Daniel Division, Brokerage
Price: $1,295,000

The place

A one-bedroom loft on the first floor of a former Rawlings baseball glove factory, near Sorauren Park.

The history

Built in 1909, the four-storey factory was converted into 10 live-work lofts in the ’90s, which were all originally sold as empty shells for their owners to customize. This unit has been with the same owner—an interior designer—ever since, but now she’s selling. Her touches include a stainless steel worktable in the kitchen, stone tiles in the entryway and a custom wardrobe unit in the bedroom. The place is set up as a one-bedroom suite, but it’s big enough that it could be converted into two bedrooms.

Here’s the living area. The entire suite has Douglas fir ceilings:

The kitchen and dining area are combined with the living area:

The kitchen has surfaces made of marble and stainless steel:

Here’s the bedroom:

There’s only one bathroom, but it’s a good one:

Big selling point

With 11-foot ceilings, exposed brick, Douglas fir columns, concrete floors and warehouse-style windows, this loft has a lot more character than a typical condo.

Possible deal breaker

There’s only one bathroom, so dinner parties may be a little difficult. And, as in many conversion lofts, there are no balconies or shared amenities. (At least the maintenance fees are appropriately low.)

By the numbers

• $1,295,000
• 1,224 square feet
• $569.46 in monthly maintenance fees
• 11-foot ceilings
• 1 bedroom
• 1 bathroom
• 1 parking space

The Hunt

