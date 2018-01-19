Condo of the Week: $1.2 million to live in a suite inside Bloor and Yonge’s newest skyscraper

Address: 1 Bloor Street East, Unit 1707

Neighbourhood: Yorkville

Agents: Jun Jiang and Yi Wei Bao, Home Legend Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $1,188,000

The place

A two-bedroom corner suite on the 17th floor of One Bloor, the new Hariri Pontarini-designed skyscraper on the southeast corner of Yonge and Bloor. The building has direct access to the subway and is steps away from Holt Renfrew, Tiffany and Hugo Boss. Nordstrom Rack is scheduled to open on the ground floor later this year.

Here’s the entry:

The living area:

The kitchen:

There are two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And the other:

The history

The 76-storey luxury condo was ready for occupancy in 2017. The owners of this unit bought pre-construction. Now they’re moving to British Columbia.

Big selling point

There are two walls of nine-foot, floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room, plus a 200-square-foot terrace with views of downtown:

Possible deal breaker

The building will eventually have 10,000 square feet of shared amenities, but none of them are ready yet.

By the numbers

• $1,188,000

• $517 in monthly maintenance fees

• 814 square feet

• 9-foot ceilings

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 terrace

• 1 parking space

• 1 locker