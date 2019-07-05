Condo of the Week: $1.65 million to live in a classic Harbourfront building from the 1980s

Condo of the Week: $1.65 million to live in a classic Harbourfront building from the 1980s

Address: 480 Queens Quay West, Unit 407W

Neighbourhood: Harbourfront

Agent: Leeanne Weld, Royal LePage Johnston and Daniel Division, Brokerage

Price: $1,649,000

The place

A bright space with a southern exposure, a solarium and a rustic kitchen with solid wood cabinetry.

The history

The King’s Landing building dates from the 1980s. It was designed by Arthur Erickson, who also designed Roy Thomson Hall and a number of other notable buildings across the country. The sellers bought the unit 20 years ago and have since redone the kitchen and the guest bathroom. They’re now moving to a new home with better access to elder care.

Here’s the foyer:

The living area and solarium:

A closer look at the solarium:

And here’s the dining area:

The kitchen has had some upgrades:

Here’s the guest bedroom:

The master bedroom:

And the terrace, right on the lake:

What the seller says

Martha Spears, the daughter of the sellers, says the unit was the site of many family events and a good place to stay for out-of-town visitors.

“It literally always seemed to be the right size,” Spears says. “So it doesn’t feel too big for two people, there’s lots of spaces that you can make more intimate or not. But we’ve also had parties there with 80 people and it didn’t feel crowded.”

Big selling point

The curved glass solarium (a memorable feature of the building’s exterior), as well as the 240-square-foot terrace, allow the occupant to take full advantage of the unit’s south-facing view of the Toronto Music Garden and the harbour. Spears says the best feature of the place is watching the seasons change through the windows.

Possible deal breaker

The second bedroom is really more of a den, with a large doorway opening up to the living and dining area. The layout is ideal for guests, but the space might be a squeeze for a family.

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• 1,755 square feet

• $1,417.72 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bedrooms

• 1 bathrooms

• 1 parking space