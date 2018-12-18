Rental of the Week: $4,000 per month to live in a converted loft across the street from Trinity Bellwoods Park

Address: 955 Queen Street West, Unit 519

Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods

Agents: Matt Manuel and Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $3,950 per month

The place

A one-bedroom corner suite with 100-year-old brick.

The history

This suite is in the Chocolate Company Lofts, a pair of 100-year-old buildings that were converted into condos in 2004. This unit initially had two bedrooms, but a previous owner knocked down some walls and made it into a spacious one-bedroom. The current owner bought the condo in 2009 and has been leasing it out for the past three years.

The living area has a Juliet balcony:

There’s room for a desk in one corner of the suite:

The kitchen has a granite island:

The bedroom is hidden away behind the kitchen, for a little privacy:

There’s another Juliet balcony in here:

Major perks

Like many conversion lofts, this place has enormous windows. The wide-open living area means the tenant can have plenty of guests over to enjoy the view:

Possible deal breaker

Although the Juliet balconies are handy for airing the place out, there’s no real outdoor space in the unit. But the building is right across the street from Trinity Bellwoods Park, which is way better than a slab of concrete.

By the numbers

• $3,950 per month

• 1,100 square feet

• 12-foot ceilings

• 3 Juliet balconies

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 bedroom

• 1 parking spot

• 1 storage locker