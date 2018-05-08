Rental of the Week: $3,800 per month to live in one of the city’s most coveted loft buildings
Address: 993 Queen Street West, Unit 106
Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods
Agent: Scott Shallow, Brad J. Lamb Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $3,779 per month
The place
A one-bedroom suite in the Candy Factory Lofts.
The history
The six-storey building dates to the 1930s. When it was turned into condos in 1999, it became one of the first big loft conversions in Toronto. The owner of this second-storey unit is renting it out fully furnished, so the tenant won’t have to worry about filling up the cavernous interior.
Here’s the entry:
The living area has a striking blue paint job:
Here’s the dining area:
The kitchen has a breakfast bar:
The bedroom wallpaper might keep a person up at night:
And here’s the bathroom:
Major perks
The tenant gets all the bragging rights associated with living in a sought-after building in one of the city’s most desirable neighbourhoods, right across the street from Trinity Bellwoods Park.
Possible deal breaker
Although the unit comes fully furnished, parking isn’t included in the rent. Tenants with cars will have to fork over an extra $250 per month.
By the numbers
• $3,779 per month
• 1,450 square feet
• 1 bedroom
• 1 bathroom