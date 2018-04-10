Rental of the Week: $2,600 per month for a roomy loft on the Danforth
Address: 99 Coleman Avenue, Unit 104
Neighbourhood: East Danforth
Agent: Nicole Brdlik, Toronto Lofts Realty Corp., Brokerage
Price: $2,599 per month
The place
A one-bedroom loft on Toronto’s east side.
The history
This 125-year-old building was converted into condos in 1987. The main-floor unit has a renovated bathroom and rosewood floors. The current owner bought the place in 2010 and is now moving to the east coast.
The living area has a gas fireplace:
The dining area is continuous with the living area:
There’s a little office nook:
The kitchen has a skylight:
And here’s the bedroom:
There’s a four-piece bathroom:
The patio:
Major perks
The open interior gives the flat a spacious feel. There’s also lots of storage space, big windows and a private patio.
Possible deal breaker
Despite the loft-like floor plan, everything is pretty well drywalled, so anybody who wants that exposed-brick look will need to keep searching.
By the numbers
• $2,599 per month
• 1,100 square feet
• 11.5-foot ceilings
• 2 skylights
• 1 bedrooms
• 1 bathroom
• 1 parking spot