Rental of the Week: $2,600 per month for a roomy loft on the Danforth

By | Photography By Toronto Lofts |  

Address: 99 Coleman Avenue, Unit 104
Neighbourhood: East Danforth
Agent: Nicole Brdlik, Toronto Lofts Realty Corp., Brokerage
Price: $2,599 per month

The place

A one-bedroom loft on Toronto’s east side.

The history

This 125-year-old building was converted into condos in 1987. The main-floor unit has a renovated bathroom and rosewood floors. The current owner bought the place in 2010 and is now moving to the east coast.

The living area has a gas fireplace:

The dining area is continuous with the living area:

There’s a little office nook:

The kitchen has a skylight:

And here’s the bedroom:

There’s a four-piece bathroom:

The patio:

Major perks

The open interior gives the flat a spacious feel. There’s also lots of storage space, big windows and a private patio.

Possible deal breaker

Despite the loft-like floor plan, everything is pretty well drywalled, so anybody who wants that exposed-brick look will need to keep searching.

By the numbers

• $2,599 per month
• 1,100 square feet
• 11.5-foot ceilings
• 2 skylights
• 1 bedrooms
• 1 bathroom
• 1 parking spot

The Hunt

Topics: east danforth Homes housing rental market rental of the week

 

