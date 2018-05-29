Rental of the Week: $5,600 per month for a penthouse suite in Church-Wellesley Village

Address: 8 Wellesley Street East, Penthouse 5

Neighbourhood: Church-Wellesley Village

Agents: Matt Casselman and Ben Ferguson, RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $5,600 per month

The place

A furnished two-bedroom penthouse near Wellesley Station.

The history

The 10-storey building was completed in 1997. The owner bought this unit in 2009, then completely renovated the kitchen and installed five-inch maple plank hardwood flooring. He recently moved out, and now he’s looking for a tenant for October 1.

There’s a fireplace in the living area:

The dining area fits a fairly large table:

The kitchen is recently updated:

And here’s the guest bedroom:

Major perks

Fourteen-foot ceilings and a built-in sound system in the living area make this place great for entertaining. And the master bedroom comes with its own private Juliet balcony:

Possible deal breaker

Although the master bedroom has a seven-piece ensuite bathroom, the decor in there is a little spartan compared to the rest of the space:

By the numbers

• $5,600 per month

• 1,508 square feet

• 14-foot ceilings

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 Juliet balconies

• 1 gas fireplace

• 1 parking spot