Rental of the Week: $3,100 per month for a one-bedroom place near King West
Address: 75 Portland Street, Unit 726
Neighbourhood: King West
Agent: Lorena Magallanes, Stomp Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $3,100 per month
The place
A modern loft-style condo with one bedroom.
The history
The building was completed in 2010. The owner of this unit bought the place new and customized the walk-in closet, updated the lighting fixtures and added a cabinet in the bathroom. The owner moved out a few years ago after getting married.
Here’s the foyer:
The living area:
And the dining area:
The kitchen has Scavolini cabinetry:
There’s just one bedroom, and this is it:
Here’s the bathroom:
And the balcony:
Major perks
The modern light fixtures and exposed concrete ceilings give the unit a sleek look. And it has a southern exposure, which lets in lots of sun.
Possible deal breaker
There are no windows in the den, but at least it’s there. It’s large enough that it could work as a second bedroom in a pinch:
By the numbers
• $3,100 per month
• 897 square feet
• 9-foot ceilings
• 1 bedroom
• 1 bathroom
• 1 balcony
• 1 underground parking spot
• 1 locker