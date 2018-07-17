Condos

Rental of the Week: $3,100 per month for a one-bedroom place near King West

Rental of the Week: $3,100 per month for a one-bedroom place near King West

By | Photography By Property Spaces |  

By | Photography By Property Spaces |  

Address: 75 Portland Street, Unit 726
Neighbourhood: King West
Agent: Lorena Magallanes, Stomp Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $3,100 per month

The place

A modern loft-style condo with one bedroom.

The history

The building was completed in 2010. The owner of this unit bought the place new and customized the walk-in closet, updated the lighting fixtures and added a cabinet in the bathroom. The owner moved out a few years ago after getting married.

Here’s the foyer:

The living area:

And the dining area:

The kitchen has Scavolini cabinetry:

There’s just one bedroom, and this is it:

Here’s the bathroom:

And the balcony:

Major perks

The modern light fixtures and exposed concrete ceilings give the unit a sleek look. And it has a southern exposure, which lets in lots of sun.

Possible deal breaker

There are no windows in the den, but at least it’s there. It’s large enough that it could work as a second bedroom in a pinch:

By the numbers

• $3,100 per month
• 897 square feet
• 9-foot ceilings
• 1 bedroom
• 1 bathroom
• 1 balcony
• 1 underground parking spot
• 1 locker

Topics: Homes housing King West rental market rental of the week

 

More Rentals of the Week

Condos

Rental of the Week: $4,700 per month for a mood-lit Harbourfront condo

Condos

Rental of the Week: $5,450 per month for a laneway loft in Wallace-Emerson

Houses

Rental of the Week: $6,500 per month for a newly built semi in Wallace-Emerson

Houses

Rental of the Week: $17,500 per month for an entire Rosedale mansion

Condos

Rental of the Week: $3,100 per month for a light-filled loft near Fort York

Houses

Rental of the Week: $7,500 per month for a brand-new modern home in Etobicoke