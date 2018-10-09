Rental of the Week: $3,300 per month for a concrete loft in Scarborough

Rental of the Week: $3,300 per month for a concrete loft in Scarborough

Address: 665 Kennedy Road, Suite 702

Neighbourhood: Kennedy Park

Agent: Roxane Bryce, Real Estate Bay Realty, Brokerage

Price: $3,300 per month

The place

A renovated Scarborough penthouse with concrete walls and floors.

The history

The building has been around since 1979. This condo was uninhabitable when the owners, a mother and daughter, bought it two years ago. The walls and floors were water damaged and had to be replaced, and there were cockroaches. The owners renovated the entire unit themselves over nine months, at a cost of about $90,000. They added new polished concrete flooring and updated the wiring and plumbing.

Here’s the entry. That closet-like space surrounded by glass panels is a powder room:

Here’s the living and dining area:

A closer look at the dining area:

The owners bought some of the kitchen’s steel fixtures from a restaurant that was closing down:

One of the bedrooms is nestled under the concrete staircase:

Here’s another bedroom:

And another:

The bathroom has exposed plumbing and a claw-foot tub:

Major perks

A mould barrier in the walls means future residents won’t have to worry about water damage. And there’s an impressive amount of space on the private balcony:

Possible deal breaker

Anyone who doesn’t love the look of grey concrete is probably better off elsewhere.

By the numbers

• $3,300 per month

• 1,500 square feet

• 9-foot ceilings

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 storeys

• 1 balcony

• 1 parking spot