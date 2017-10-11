Rental of the Week: $5,500 per month for a King West condo with an impressive patio

Rental of the Week: $5,500 per month for a King West condo with an impressive patio

Address: 629 King Street West, Unit 213

Neighbourhood: King West

Agent: Erin Carlson, Rent it Furnished

Price: $5,495 per month

The place

An unfurnished one-bedroom condo on King Street West.

Here’s the living area:

The dining area:

The kitchen:

And the master bedroom, with the patio visible through the windows:

The master bathroom:

The history

The building, with its unique, boxy exterior (designed by Montreal architects Saucier + Perrotte), was completed in 2015. The owner of this unit, a software entrepreneur, bought the place last March and has been renting it out ever since. It’s currently occupied, but will be available as of December 1.

Major perks

While most units in the building only have a balcony, this one has a massive 558-square-foot patio facing away from King:

Plus, the den could work as a second bedroom, if the tenant wants a housemate:

Possible deal breaker

At almost $5,500 per month, this is an expensive one-bedroom apartment. But it’s hard to beat the location, and at least for the money the tenant gets a stylish, newly built space.

By the numbers

• $5,495 per month

• 1,189 square feet

• 558-square-foot patio

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 bedroom

• 1 parking spot

• 1 locker