Rental of the Week: $5,500 per month for a King West condo with an impressive patio
Address: 629 King Street West, Unit 213
Neighbourhood: King West
Agent: Erin Carlson, Rent it Furnished
Price: $5,495 per month
The place
An unfurnished one-bedroom condo on King Street West.
Here’s the living area:
The dining area:
The kitchen:
And the master bedroom, with the patio visible through the windows:
The master bathroom:
The history
The building, with its unique, boxy exterior (designed by Montreal architects Saucier + Perrotte), was completed in 2015. The owner of this unit, a software entrepreneur, bought the place last March and has been renting it out ever since. It’s currently occupied, but will be available as of December 1.
Major perks
While most units in the building only have a balcony, this one has a massive 558-square-foot patio facing away from King:
Plus, the den could work as a second bedroom, if the tenant wants a housemate:
Possible deal breaker
At almost $5,500 per month, this is an expensive one-bedroom apartment. But it’s hard to beat the location, and at least for the money the tenant gets a stylish, newly built space.
By the numbers
• $5,495 per month
• 1,189 square feet
• 558-square-foot patio
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 bedroom
• 1 parking spot
• 1 locker