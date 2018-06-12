Rental of the Week: $3,100 per month for a light-filled loft near Fort York
Address: 60 Bathurst Street, Unit 303
Neighbourhood: King West
Agents: Kayla Donato and Michael Sotoadeh, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $3,100 per month
The place
An unfurnished one-bedroom unit at Sixty Loft Condos, a 10-year-old building near Fort York.
The history
The owners, a professional couple, bought this unit in 2014, then upgraded the ensuite bathroom and added custom storage throughout. Both of them are now working outside the city, so they’re looking for a tenant for August.
Here’s the entry:
There’s a small dining area:
The interior is completely open:
A closer look at the kitchen:
And here’s the bathroom:
Major perks
The entire west side of the loft has floor-to-ceiling windows, which maximize sunlight during the cloudy winter months:
Possible deal breaker
The loft’s open layout is great for entertaining, but privacy seekers might not enjoy the master bedroom, which is separated from the living space by a sliding glass door:
By the numbers
• $3,100 per month
• 930 square feet
• 10-foot ceilings
• 1 bedroom
• 1 bathroom
• 1 Juliet balcony
• 1 parking spot