Rental of the Week: $3,100 per month for a light-filled loft near Fort York

Rental of the Week: $3,100 per month for a light-filled loft near Fort York

By | Photography By West Blue Media |  

Address: 60 Bathurst Street, Unit 303
Neighbourhood: King West
Agents: Kayla Donato and Michael Sotoadeh, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $3,100 per month

The place

An unfurnished one-bedroom unit at Sixty Loft Condos, a 10-year-old building near Fort York.

The history

The owners, a professional couple, bought this unit in 2014, then upgraded the ensuite bathroom and added custom storage throughout. Both of them are now working outside the city, so they’re looking for a tenant for August.

Here’s the entry:

There’s a small dining area:

The interior is completely open:

A closer look at the kitchen:

And here’s the bathroom:

Major perks

The entire west side of the loft has floor-to-ceiling windows, which maximize sunlight during the cloudy winter months:

Possible deal breaker

The loft’s open layout is great for entertaining, but privacy seekers might not enjoy the master bedroom, which is separated from the living space by a sliding glass door:

By the numbers

• $3,100 per month
• 930 square feet
• 10-foot ceilings
• 1 bedroom
• 1 bathroom
• 1 Juliet balcony
• 1 parking spot

The Hunt

