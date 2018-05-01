Condos

Rental of the Week: $3,800 per month for a spacious apartment near Queen and Spadina

By | Photography By Andrea Simone |  

Address: 500 Richmond Street West, Unit 122
Neighbourhood: Queen West
Agent: Property Management Toronto
Price: $3,800 per month

The place

A furnished one-bedroom in the Cityscape Terrace Condos.

The history

The suite is in a 109-unit, six-storey building. The owners bought the place in 2013, then completely renovated the kitchen and added built-in storage and shelving. Now they’re relocating for work and looking for a tenant.

Here’s the living area. The floors are cherry wood:

Here’s the kitchen:

And the bathroom:

The owners plan to leave the terrace barbecue behind for the tenant’s use:

Major perks

There are no dividing walls on the second floor, so the master bedroom is 550 square feet:

Possible deal breaker

The 400-square-foot back terrace is perfect for entertaining guests, but overnights might be tough: there’s only one bedroom, and no powder room.

By the numbers

• $3,800 per month
• 1,100 square feet
• 1 bedroom
• 1 bathroom
• 1 gas fireplace
• 1 terrace
• 1 parking spot

The Hunt

