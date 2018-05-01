Rental of the Week: $3,800 per month for a spacious apartment near Queen and Spadina
Address: 500 Richmond Street West, Unit 122
Neighbourhood: Queen West
Agent: Property Management Toronto
Price: $3,800 per month
The place
A furnished one-bedroom in the Cityscape Terrace Condos.
The history
The suite is in a 109-unit, six-storey building. The owners bought the place in 2013, then completely renovated the kitchen and added built-in storage and shelving. Now they’re relocating for work and looking for a tenant.
Here’s the living area. The floors are cherry wood:
Here’s the kitchen:
And the bathroom:
The owners plan to leave the terrace barbecue behind for the tenant’s use:
Major perks
There are no dividing walls on the second floor, so the master bedroom is 550 square feet:
Possible deal breaker
The 400-square-foot back terrace is perfect for entertaining guests, but overnights might be tough: there’s only one bedroom, and no powder room.
By the numbers
• $3,800 per month
• 1,100 square feet
• 1 bedroom
• 1 bathroom
• 1 gas fireplace
• 1 terrace
• 1 parking spot