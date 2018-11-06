Condos

Rental of the Week: $19,000 per month for a Harbourfront penthouse with uninterrupted lake views

By | Photography By Jordan Prussky/The Print Market |  

Address: 500 Queens Quay West, Unit 1001W
Neighbourhood: Harbourfront
Agent: Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $19,000 per month

The place

A furnished two-storey penthouse with waterfront views.

The history

The owner completely customized this unit in 2001, the year after the rest of the building was finished. The customizations include walnut flooring and white oak cabinets. Shortly after the renovations were over, the place won Canadian Interiors magazine’s annual design competition.

The living area has high ceilings:

Here’s the dining area:

The kitchen has white oak cupboards:

A walnut staircase leads to the second floor:

There are two bedrooms up here. Here’s one of them:

And here’s the master bedroom:

The master bedroom has a sitting area with a view of the water:

There’s a walk-in closet:

The master ensuite has heated limestone floors:

Major perks

This suite is one of two south-facing penthouses in the building, and the generous number of windows on both levels make for impressive views even when it’s not terrace season:

Possible deal breaker

Not everyone can afford this kind of rent, but those who can will find few real drawbacks here.

By the numbers

• $19,000 per month
• 2,800 square feet (approximately)
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 storeys
• 2 terraces
• 2 underground parking spots

