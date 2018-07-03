Condos

Rental of the Week: $5,450 per month for a laneway loft in Wallace-Emerson

By | Photography By The Print Market |  

Address: 50 Bartlett Avenue, Unit 14
Neighbourhood: Wallace-Emerson
Agent: Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $5,450 per month

The place

A two-bedroom loft in a newly converted laneway building west of downtown.

The history

This building was a yarn factory in the late 1800s. After many years of industrial uses, it was converted into housing in April. The owner of this unit furnished it and decided to rent it out.

The living area has some exposed brick:

The kitchen has marble countertops:

The master bedroom is on the second floor:

The master ensuite has a skylight above the soaker tub:

Major perks

The place comes with some sweet upgrades, like built-in sound systems on the main floor and in the master suite. Whoever rents it will be the first tenant ever to live here.

Possible deal breaker

There’s no backyard, but the occupant can still get some fresh air on the private terrace:

By the numbers

• $5,450 per month
• 1,513 square feet
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 walk-in closets
• 1 terrace
• 1 parking spot

Topics: Homes housing rental market rental of the week Wallace-Emerson

 

