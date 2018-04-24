Rental of the Week: $5,500 per month for a converted townhouse near College Street

Address: 455 Dovercourt Road, Unit 6

Neighbourhood: Dufferin Grove

Agent: Marianne Tasker, Toronto Luxury Rentals

Price: $5,500 per month

The place

A two-bedroom unit in a newly converted townhouse development.

The history

This building dates from 1958, and was used as a city services facility before being converted into townhouses and office space in 2016. The owners of this furnished condo are hoping to attract tenants involved with the film industry.

Here’s the living room:

The very sleek kitchen:

There are two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And the master bedroom:

Major perks

Now that spring has finally arrived, tenants can enjoy the unit’s balcony and private rooftop deck:

Possible deal breaker

The master bedroom doesn’t have its own ensuite, so families with children may have to share a bathroom:

By the numbers

• $5,500 per month

• 1,525 square feet

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 balcony

• 1 deck

• 1 parking spot