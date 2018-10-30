Rental of the Week: $5,000 per month to live in a genuine loft near King and Spadina
Address: 436 Wellington Street West, Unit 405
Neighbourhood: King West
Agent: Romey Halabi, Toronto Realty Boutique, Sutton Group Tower Realty Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $4,995 per month
The place
A furnished one-bedroom loft in the heritage-designated Monarch Building.
The history
The Monarch Building, which dates from 1915, was originally a luxury goods warehouse known as the Croft Building. The property was later owned by a conveyor belt manufacturer before it passed into the hands of a developer, who converted it into lofts 20 years ago. This unit sold to its current owner earlier this month. After a paint job and the installation of some new light fixtures, it’s up for rent.
Here’s the kitchen:
There’s a small dining area:
And a living area with a large window:
Major perks
The master bedroom has the upper level to itself, leaving plenty of space for a four-piece ensuite bathroom and a private den.
Here’s the bedroom:
There’s a bit of den space at the top of the stairs:
And here’s the ensuite bathroom:
Possible deal breaker
Limited kitchen space and a small dining area mean huge dinner parties probably aren’t an option. Tenants who love to entertain will need to look elsewhere.
By the numbers
• $4,995 per month
• 1,101 square feet
• 10-foot ceilings
• 1 bedroom
• 1 bathroom
• 1 parking spot