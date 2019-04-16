Condos

Rental of the Week: $9,500 per month to live in the tallest residential building in the country

By | Photography By Andrea Simone |  

Address: 386 Yonge Street, Unit 5716
Neighbourhood: Downtown Core
Agent: Larissa Doherty, Real Estate Homeward, Brokerage
Price: $9,500 per month

The place

A furnished three-bedroom condo in the tallest residential building in Canada.

The history

The owners, a family, started living in this corner unit as soon as the 79-storey Aura building was completed in 2014. Most two-level units at Aura have open bedrooms overlooking the main floor, but the owners made sure all the bedrooms in this suite were enclosed for privacy.

Here’s the entry:

The kitchen:

The dining area is just beyond that Salvador Dali-esque bookshelf:

There’s a Murphy bed in the library:

A little office nook perched above the ground floor:

And there are two proper bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And the master bedroom:

The master ensuite:

Major perks

The dining room’s “living wall” comes with a built-in pump system that waters more than 100 individually potted plants:

And the owners installed soundproofing under the main floor for the grand piano, so disturbing downstairs neighbours won’t be an issue:

Possible deal breaker

The 21-foot ceilings allow for lots of open space and natural light, but this suite, like all upper-level units at Aura, has no balcony.

By the numbers

• $9,500 per month
• 1,490 square feet
• 9-foot ceilings
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 1 parking space

Topics: Homes housing rental market rental of the week

 

