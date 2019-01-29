Rental of the Week: $4,000 per month for a decked-out suite at the Thompson Residences
Address: 38 Stewart Street, Unit 803
Neighbourhood: King West
Agent: Jerome LaPorte, Sutton Group-Associates Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $3,950 per month
The place
A furnished condo with exposed concrete accents.
The history
The Thompson Residences are a two-tower condo complex where the on-site amenities include Lavelle, a luxurious rooftop restaurant with a pool and patio. An international student bought this unit, located in the back tower, and lived here while studying at U of T. Now, post-graduation, he’s renting the suite out while he travels.
There’s plenty of storage in the entry:
Here’s the living and dining area:
The living area has balcony access:
The second bedroom is currently set up as a den:
Here’s the master bedroom:
The master bath:
And the balcony:
Major perks
The place comes with everything you see in the photos, and more: the owner is including a one-year membership to the building’s gym and Lavelle’s pool.
Possible deal breaker
This place is pretty pricey for a student pad, but anyone who can afford it (or, whose parents can afford it) would have a sweet hangout spot for themselves and their friends.
By the numbers
• $3,950 per month
• 1,000 square feet (approximately)
• 9-foot ceilings
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 balcony
• 1 parking spot
• 1 locker