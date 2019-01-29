Condos

Rental of the Week: $4,000 per month for a decked-out suite at the Thompson Residences

By | Photography By Andrea Simone |  

Address: 38 Stewart Street, Unit 803
Neighbourhood: King West
Agent: Jerome LaPorte, Sutton Group-Associates Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $3,950 per month

The place

A furnished condo with exposed concrete accents.

The history

The Thompson Residences are a two-tower condo complex where the on-site amenities include Lavelle, a luxurious rooftop restaurant with a pool and patio. An international student bought this unit, located in the back tower, and lived here while studying at U of T. Now, post-graduation, he’s renting the suite out while he travels.

There’s plenty of storage in the entry:

Here’s the living and dining area:

The living area has balcony access:

The second bedroom is currently set up as a den:

Here’s the master bedroom:

The master bath:

And the balcony:

Major perks

The place comes with everything you see in the photos, and more: the owner is including a one-year membership to the building’s gym and Lavelle’s pool.

Possible deal breaker

This place is pretty pricey for a student pad, but anyone who can afford it (or, whose parents can afford it) would have a sweet hangout spot for themselves and their friends.

By the numbers

• $3,950 per month
• 1,000 square feet (approximately)
• 9-foot ceilings
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 balcony
• 1 parking spot
• 1 locker

Topics: Homes housing King West rental market rental of the week

 

